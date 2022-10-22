‘Binnelanders’ star Clint Brink relives childhood memories in his hometown

Clint Brink went back to his roots with a nostalgic moment when he fetched his nephew from school and got to sit on the mat in the little boy’s class.
The soon-to-be-dad, posted a picture of himself sitting cross-legged on the mat amid the pupils who seemed amused by Brink’s child-like actions.
He captioned the image: “Had the privilege of picking up my nephew Christopher at school today with his mommy @iamvickibrink. He wanted to introduce me to all his class mates & teacher. After we took the pic he got up & told his teacher “ okay teacher I think I have to go home now “ 😂
The last time I sat on a school mat like this was 1985. You ?
#Paarl
#ChildrenOurTheFuture
#LoveAndProtectOurChildren“
Brink and his wife Steffi recently announced her pregnancy and said the baby was due in April 2023.
Brink who played Dr Steve Abrahams in “Binnelanders“ is currently visiting his family home in Paarl where he was born and raised.
His followers were loving his post.
Brink seems to be making the most of his hometown visit and being known for his passion for keeping fit, there was no doubt he’d leave that behind.
The 42-year-old actor shared a video of himself and a friend catching up on some exercise.
He captioned his video: “Home workouts with @bradley_olivier 🫢 F-Bombs and all but he kept on coming back for more 💪🏽