‘Binnelanders’ star Clint Brink relives childhood memories in his hometown

Clint Brink went back to his roots with a nostalgic moment when he fetched his nephew from school and got to sit on the mat in the little boy’s class. The soon-to-be-dad, posted a picture of himself sitting cross-legged on the mat amid the pupils who seemed amused by Brink’s child-like actions.

Story continues below Advertisement

He captioned the image: “Had the privilege of picking up my nephew Christopher at school today with his mommy @iamvickibrink. He wanted to introduce me to all his class mates & teacher. After we took the pic he got up & told his teacher “ okay teacher I think I have to go home now “ 😂 The last time I sat on a school mat like this was 1985. You ? #Paarl

#ChildrenOurTheFuture #LoveAndProtectOurChildren“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink) Brink and his wife Steffi recently announced her pregnancy and said the baby was due in April 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink) Brink who played Dr Steve Abrahams in “Binnelanders“ is currently visiting his family home in Paarl where he was born and raised. His followers were loving his post. lynnaldickson wrote: “Cuuute!!!! Enjoy your time with your family ❤️”.

Story continues below Advertisement

daffyalex wrote: “Welcome home🙌🙌”. __faith_ileka wrote: “Awesome pic”. claudiabritz_ wrote: “Love it!! ❤️”

itsnicolefortuin wrote:“😂 you look so happy!” tshitshy wrote: “I never sat on a school mat 😂😂😂” Brink seems to be making the most of his hometown visit and being known for his passion for keeping fit, there was no doubt he’d leave that behind.