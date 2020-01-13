Blac Chyna claims her former fiancé Rob Kardashian has lied in court documents in which he has accused her of raising their daughter Dream in an "unsafe environment due to her unpredictable behaviour".
The 32-year-old businessman wants sole custody of their three-year-old daughter Dream and recently filed legal papers asking a judge to limit the time his former fiancée Blac spends with their child to just weekends with a nanny present as he believes she's a danger and isn't behaving appropriately around their little girl.
The reclusive star accused his former lover - who also has seven-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga - of regularly hosting parties at her home in front of Dream and getting drunk with strangers at her home as well as taking drugs.
Rob believes Dream's behaviour has changed recently as she's started "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her", as well as swearing and using language he insisted he never uses around her.
He's also said his daughter arrives to him with messy hair and dirty teeth and is not being looked after properly.