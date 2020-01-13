Blac Chyna denies Rob Kardashian's bad parenting allegations









Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Picture: Bang Showbiz Blac Chyna claims her former fiancé Rob Kardashian has lied in court documents in which he has accused her of raising their daughter Dream in an "unsafe environment due to her unpredictable behaviour". The 32-year-old businessman wants sole custody of their three-year-old daughter Dream and recently filed legal papers asking a judge to limit the time his former fiancée Blac spends with their child to just weekends with a nanny present as he believes she's a danger and isn't behaving appropriately around their little girl. The reclusive star accused his former lover - who also has seven-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga - of regularly hosting parties at her home in front of Dream and getting drunk with strangers at her home as well as taking drugs. Rob believes Dream's behaviour has changed recently as she's started "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her", as well as swearing and using language he insisted he never uses around her. He's also said his daughter arrives to him with messy hair and dirty teeth and is not being looked after properly.

Rob's paperwork states that Khloe can back up his allegations as she's noticed a behavioural change in Dream as she's "more in defence mode" and is "decidedly more aggressive" during her play dates with her cousins.

Blac has vehemently denied all of Rob's allegations and has hit back at the most serious of his accusations.

Sources close to the curvaceous beauty have told TMZ that "she denies all of these nasty accusations and says Rob is a bald-faced liar - specifically about the sex stuff".

The online publication has been informed that Blac "has never done drugs in front of her children and only drinks on occasion ... when her kids are not around. She claims she always keeps Dream clean and makes her practice good hygiene ... and has more than 100 nice outfits for her at her home".

As well as requesting sole custody and supervised visits between Blac and Dream, Rob also wants his ex-lover to submit to drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before each visit with their child.