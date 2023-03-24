Boris Becker recalls love child shock: ‘The wake-up call came very late!’

Boris Becker says he was stunned when the Russian model who had his love child, showed up “heavily pregnant” eight months after their infamous restaurant fling. The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, had Anna Ermakova, now 23, after she was conceived with model and waitress Angela Ermakova, 55, at London’s Nobu in June 1999, while Becker’s first wife Barbara was pregnant with the couple’s second son, Elias, now 23.

Becker says in his new tell-all documentary ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker’ how he was left reeling when Ermakova showed up with a baby bump: “She came in, she had a big coat on. She took the coat off and she was heavily pregnant. You just can’t believe it. The wake-up call came very late.”

Becker and Ermakova’s fling also came after he had been knocked out of Wimbledon by Pat Rafter, and he said in his 2003 autobiography “The Player” she seduced him with the “look of the hunter”. The ex-tennis ace – released in December from prison in the UK after he was convicted of hiding £2.5-million in assets during his bankruptcy proceedings – added in the memoir the one-night stand took place after Barbara, now 56, had checked into hospital experiencing pains while pregnant with the couple’s son Elias. German model Anna Ermakowa, daughter of German former tennis player Boris Becker. Picture: EPA/Berd von Jutrcenka He said: “(Angela) looked directly at me, the look of the hunter that said: ”I want you. There she was again, walking twice past the bar. And again this look.

“A little while later she left her table for the toilet. I followed behind. Five minutes small talk and then straight away into the nearest possible place and down to business. “Afterwards she went off, I had another beer, paid and went back to my hotel. As there wasn’t any news from the hospital I went to bed around 2am. “In the morning I went to Barbara: the pains were a false alarm. We packed up our things and left England. As to the consequences of the previous evening I didn’t have a second thought.”