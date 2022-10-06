Brad Pitt brands Angelina Jolie’s allegations he assaulted her and their children ‘untrue’

Brad Pitt has branded his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s allegations he assaulted her and their children “untrue”. A representative for the actor, 58, spoke out after Jolie, 47, said in court documents the ‘Bullet Train’ star “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during an alleged dispute on a private jet as the family were travelling from France to California.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson told Page Six that the accusations, filed a day earlier, were “completely untrue”. It has also been reported that a representative for Pitt denied the allegations after they had emerged, calling them “another rehash that only harms the family”.

During her lawsuit, Jolie also claimed that Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her, as well as pouring beer on her and red wine on the children. The FBI investigated Pitt for alleged child abuse in 2016 but authorities concluded there was no need to pursue criminal charges against the actor.

But ‘Maleficent’ actress Jolie, who shares six children with Pitt, argued in her new countersuit that the FBI agent who investigated the allegations had “probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day”. The former couple, who married in August 2014 and divorced in 2019, share children Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie’s filing is part of a tangle of lawsuits between her and Pitt, who have been tied up in legal disputes over custody and ownership of their French vineyard.

Her latest accusations against her ex-husband have arisen in the context of the battle over the winery. She alleges a confrontation began in the plane’s bathroom when Pitt is accused of saying Jolie was too “deferential” to their children. The suit added: “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.