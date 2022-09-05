Bradley Cooper wants more kids with Irina Shayk

The 47-year-old actor – who welcomed daughter Lea back in 2017 with Irina – called it quits with the supermodel in 2019 but the pair are reportedly considering rekindling their romance after enjoying a vacation together and would like to have another daughter together.

A source told PageSix: “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. She would like her daughter to have a sibling. They both (Bradley and Irina) haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid.”

However, the news comes just days after it was claimed that the “Licorice Pizza” star and his ex were simply “getting along well for the sake of their daughter” and that they had a “system in place” for Lea.

A source said: “They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter. They do things as a family and it’s going well. They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can.”