Calling all aspiring writers: LitNet and Jakes Gerwel Foundation to head up mentorship programme

LitNet and the Jakes Gerwel Foundation will present a mentorship programme for promising English and Afrikaans writers in Somerset East from October 12 to November 1, 2020. The Kommadagga writing workshop, intended for short-prose writers, seeks to encourage new writing in South Africa. The name of the workshop refers to the area where Jakes Gerwel was raised. Renowned author and playwright Rachelle Greeff will act as mentor of the workshop, to be hosted in the Foundation’s Paulet House in Somerset East. The cost of travel, accommodation and meals for the five residents will be covered. Applications are now open for the residency; submissions will close on Monday, 14 September 2020 at 12pm. Eligible candidates should be unpublished in book form and should have a demonstrable interest in any of the following: crafting short stories (including for magazines), columns, articles or opinion pieces.

LitNet’s founding editor, Etienne van Heerden, says, “When LitNet started out, Jakes Gerwel supported me in obtaining a sponsorship for the website. It is wonderful that, decades later, we can work together with the Foundation and an accomplished mentor like Rachelle Greeff.”

“We are proud to join forces with LitNet to promote the short-prose genre,” says Theo Kemp, executive director of the Gerwel Foundation. “In addition to short stories, we will focus on other genres that may generate an income through writing – articles, magazine stories and opinion pieces.”

Candidates will be expected to deliver content for LitNet and to participate in interviews. In accordance with the COVID-19 National Disaster Management regulations, residents will be asked to sign indemnity forms and comply with sanitising and distancing regulations during their residency.

The following information must be included in applications submitted to [email protected]: a short biography, contact details, at least one example of written work without the author’s name, and a short motivation on why the candidate would benefit from the programme.

Visit LitNet for more information.