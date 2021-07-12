Cardi B marks Kulture’s 3rd birthday with elaborate princess-themed party

Cardi B marked her daughter Kulture’s third birthday with an elaborate princess-themed party. The 28-year-old rapper and her husband Offset – with whom she is currently expecting her second child – threw a lavish party for their daughter Kulture Kiari on Saturday to celebrate her third birthday, which featured a castle, a petting zoo, a horse-drawn carriage, and even a Cinderella cake.

Cardi posted about the party on her Instagram, and in pictures of the family she could be seen matching with her daughter as they both wore pink gowns.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker also posted a throwback picture from when Kulture was just one month old, and wrote: "Forever my little baby. My cancer queen (sic)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Kulture’s birthday party comes after she suffered a mosquito bite last week which triggered an allergic reaction. Cardi revealed her daughter reacted badly to the bite from the blood-sucking insect, causing her eyes to swell and hindering her vision, but the ‘I Like It’ rapper was hoping she'll soon make a full recovery. In a voice message posted on her Twitter account, she explained: "Guys, I'm so sad ... I'm just gonna tell you a little bit about my day. I am so sad because my daughter got bit by a mosquito again.

"I don't know if y'all remember last year, I think I showed you a bit how my daughter's eyes were so swollen because a mosquito bit her? Now, this year, a mosquito bit her and it swelled both her eyes - she could barely open one of them. "I'm just so sad. Just looking at her face literally had me tearing, and her daddy almost cry as well." Cardi also said she was hoping Kulture’s allergic reaction would subside in time for her party, and in the new pictures shared by Cardi, Kulture seems to be looking much better.