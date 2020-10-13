Carey Hart defends decision to teach his children how to ’handle a firearm’

Carey Hart has defended his decision to teach his children how to "handle a firearm".

The former motocross competitor has been taking his two young children - Willow, nine, and Jameson, three - to a firing range, as he admitted he is a “firm believer in teaching [his] kids to shoot”.

But the 45-year-old star has hit back at his critics, insisting him and his wife Pink have used their "initiative to get them outside" rather than sitting in watching cartoons on the television.

He wrote to one fan: "I have my hands full w/ these two. If they had the choice their asses would on the couch watching cartoons," he responded. "But my wife and I take the initiative to get them outside."

In the original post, Carey insisted he was a "firm believer" in teaching his kids to shoot.