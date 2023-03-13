Dad refuses to pay daughter’s car payments after finding out she’s a stripper

Would you cut your daughter off financially if you discovered she was stripping for cash? Well, this dad did and his daughter is not happy about it.

A 47-year-old man took to Reddit’s Aita group to find out if he’s an “a**hole” for deciding not to continue helping his 22-year-old daughter, who’s in college, with her car payments after finding out that she’s a stripper. “I was recently informed by a young man I work with that my daughter strips at a club about 40 minutes away,” shares the dad. “I confronted her on this and she said she didn’t plan to do it after she graduated, and she needed some money. I told her then to work at McDonald’s and not use her body.”

“We got into an argument, and I asked her to quit stripping and get a decent job then. She refused and said stripping was easy money, so basically I said there was no need for me to pay her car payment anymore since she is making money so easily. She got upset and said that wasn’t fair, and that she doesn’t make enough for that. I told her to figure it out,” he adds. To make matter worse, his wife is now upset with him as well. “She (the daughter) told my wife about what happened, and my wife is upset by her job of choice but says it’s unfair for me to stop supporting her so suddenly over an argument. I think it’s perfectly fair, it’s my money and my decision when to cut it off,” he concludes.