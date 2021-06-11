Duchess Meghan to donate 2 000 copies of her book to schools and libraries

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will distribute 2 000 copies of her children's book to schools and libraries at across the US. The 39-year-old former actress released 'The Bench' earlier this week and is hoping to "help nourish the community" by sending copies of the tale - which is based on a poem she wrote for her husband Prince Harry - to various organisations throughout America.

In a statement posted to their Archewell website, Harry and Meghan announced: "The Duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of The Bench to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centres, schools, and non-profit programs across the country. "Those receiving free copies include vital organisations like Assistance League of Los Angeles, which has served the local community for more than 100 years and which The Duke and Duchess visited twice last year to spend time with the children at the organisation’s Preschool Learning Center.

"To make this happen, Archewell is working with the team at First Book, a non-profit social enterprise that’s distributed more than 200 million books and educational resources to programs and schools serving kids in low-income communities in the United States and Canada. Reaching an average of 5 million kids per year, the First Book Network operates in classrooms, after-school programs, libraries, community programs, military support programs, and more." The plan is part of Meghan's desire to help "nourish" local communities in various ways.

The Archewell statement explained: "As Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex’s debut children’s book, 'The Bench', releases worldwide, she and her husband, Prince Harry, along with all of us at Archewell are taking a moment to recognise and support the amazing changemakers who are fostering community, compassion, and connection for every child. "After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for schoolkids and families everywhere, The Duchess believes the path ahead must include a focus on well-being—and nourishing our communities through food, education, and emotional and mental health support. "At Archewell, that is often centred on food and essential needs (as evidenced by our partnership with organisations like World Central Kitchen) but also nourishment through learning and connection (as seen in The Duchess’s support of last year’s Save With Stories initiative to raise funds for educational resources like books, toys, and worksheets)."