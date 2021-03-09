Duchess Meghan's father Thomas Markle to give his side of story in TV interview with Piers Morgan

Duchess Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, will appear on television on Tuesday to respond to her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 39-year-old royal sat down with Oprah in an interview which aired this week to discuss her life since marrying Prince Harry and joining the royal family in 2018, including touching on her strained relationship with her father, Thomas. In the interview, Meghan spoke about a time in which Thomas – who has already admitted to staging paparazzi photos ahead of her royal wedding and leaking a personal letter from his daughter – lied to her about a story he was behind. She said: “We called my dad, and we asked him, and he said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ I said, ‘I just need you to tell me, if you tell me the truth, we can help.’ And he wasn’t able to do that, and that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother.” And now, Thomas is set to appear on UK show ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Tuesday morning to give his side of the story.

The show’s co-host Piers Morgan confirmed the news in a tweet which read: “UPDATE: Meghan Markle trashed her dad on US TV today.

“On tomorrow's @GMB, Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response. (sic)”

Elsewhere in Meghan’s conversation with Oprah, the former ‘Suits’ star address her relationship with her half-sister, Samantha Markle, who has criticised her several times and even written a tell-all book about her.

Meghan insisted she has no relationship with Samantha, and said she didn't feel "comfortable" speaking about her sibling as she doesn't particularly know her.

She said: "I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me.

"This is a very different situation than my dad, right. When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with. I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know."