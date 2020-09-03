Duchess Meghan’s salty half-brother taunts her with dying wish from Thomas Markle

Duchess Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle has made another attempt to make contact with his daughter via his son Thomas Markle Jr. According to Meghan’s half brother, Markle is desperately waiting to get a call from his daughter so that he can bury the hatchet and finally meet his grandson, baby Archie. During an interview with Geo News, the 53-year-old said: "Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends.“ He added that Thomas Markle Sr is frustrated about his relationship with the royal couple. "My dad's dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can just make amends and see Archie. And have his daughter back in his life – I mean, we owe him that.

"He is so frustrated because he can't get a message to her. He is still bewildered, he is still lost, he is getting frustrated now to where he is just going to enjoy the rest of his life and he is just going to blow it off," he added.

During a previous interview with New Idea in March, Thomas Markle Jr claimed that being associated with his half sister has “nearly destroyed” him.

Among other things, he said that he had lost jobs and now "can't get a new one because of the notoriety of being related to the duchess."

He had even considered changing his last name to escape the “Markle curse”.

"I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money, but thankfully my mum has taken me in," he told the publication.

However, Markle’s inability to keep a job could have something to do with his criminal record.

He was arrested in Oregon in January 2019 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2017, he was accused of holding a gun to a woman's head during a drunken argument, The Sun reported.