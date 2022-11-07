Education expert says parents need to normalise having open-minded conversations with children

The World Health Organization estimates that over 700,000 people worldwide commit suicide each year. That works out to one person every 40 seconds, on average. Globally, suicide is the fourth-leading cause of death for people aged 15 to 19. In South Africa, it accounts for 9% of all adolescent deaths, and the rate is rising. The problems that young people presently encounter have been intensified by daily stressors, which have been aggravated by, among other things, bullying, ignorance, and isolation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nkazimulo Zitha, Head of School Achievement, says at SPARK Schools: “We constantly aim to create a community of well-informed and mentally healthy scholars who embody SPARK core values, are aware of wellbeing challenges and can communicate them. It starts by being well-informed and willing to have open conversations.” The goal is to establish a secure environment where students can talk about personal difficulties, including bullying, trauma, anxiety, or anything else affecting their mental health. Zitha adds that as a way to try and mitigate and guide young people, they have created "lockable safe space boxes" for students who want to write down their fears, concerns, or requests for assistance so that they might receive the appropriate counselling.

Do not invalidate your child’s feelings. Their experiences or emotions are not less valid because they are young.Picture by RODNAE Productions/pexels Warning signs that your child may have mental health issues: Everyone has bad days, including kids, but there are several warning signs that your child might be having more than just a lousy day. Here are some telltale signs that your child may be having more than a bad day: An unexplained decline in grades and reluctance to attend class.

A shift in social behaviour, such as retreating from friends and activities that they once enjoyed.

Trouble concentrating.

Unwilling to eat and having trouble falling asleep. It's important to do a check-in as people. We need to ask tough questions like, how mentally healthy are our children, and how do we make sure they have all the tools to cope with mental health issues?

Story continues below Advertisement

It's crucial not to repress children's concerns regarding painful experiences but rather offer them plenty of opportunities to voice and discuss their worries in a secure environment. As a result, it’s common for young people to bottle up their emotions because sometimes they do not have the emotional quota to verbally express what they are going through. Parents and schools can play an important part in assisting our children to understand their mental health journey, but too often, the behaviour of young people is seen as “weird” or “antisocial”, rather than delving into the causes of those behaviours.

Story continues below Advertisement

More than 22% of children between the ages of 13 and 18 will experience mental health issues. If you think your child is experiencing mental distress, talk to them to see if anything has happened at school. Do not take the law into your own hands or tell your child to retaliate. Here are some useful guidelines for parents on how to have a productive conversation about mental health with their child: 1. Teenagers can tell when someone is acting interested, so be sincere. Also, be truthful about how comfortable you are with having this conversation. This discussion may be put into practice by saying, "This is hard for me to talk about, and I understand that it's hard for you to talk about, too."

2. Talking down to your adolescent child and using their lingo or slang could come across as disingenuous. Communicate in a manner that feels natural to you, as you would normally. 3. Don’t feel the need to fill the silence. Allow your child to process their thoughts and emotions without any pressure or criticism. 4. Be selective about the location of your conversation. A conversation won't work if you are focused on something else. Your location should be a place where you and your child feel safe and where they can count on your full attention. Make eye contact and let them know you're paying attention.

5. Do not invalidate your child’s feelings. Their experiences or emotions are not less valid because they are young. The more normal we make these conversations, the easier they will get and the more support your child will feel. Where to get help: Talk to the teachers at school to see if your child’s fear are justified.