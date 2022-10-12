Elon Musk: ‘I’m pretty sure there are no more babies looming’

Elon Musk is “pretty sure” he has no more babies “looming”. The 51-year-old business magnate has already welcomed 10 children into the world, the most recent being daughter Exa, 10 months, who he and pop star Grimes had via a surrogate last December, just weeks after Shivon Zilis reportedly gave birth to his twins, and the idea of becoming a father again is unlikely as he referred to himself as an “autumn chicken”.

He told the “Financial Times” newspaper: “I’m pretty sure there are no other babies looming. I’m an autumn chicken!” The SpaceX founder – whose first child, Nevada, died of SIDS aged just 10 weeks in 2002 – is also father to 18-year-old twins Griffin and Vivian and 16-year-old triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon with wife Justine Wilson, and X Æ A-12, aged 2, with Grimes. Musk went on to add that civilisation will not go out with a “bang” and insisted it is “important” for people to die eventually.

He said: “The current trend for most countries is that civilisation will not die with a bang, it will die with a whimper in adult diapers. It’s important that people die. How long would you have liked Stalin to live?” The multi-billionaire also insisted that “something” will happen to the planet eventually and admitted he would help the species become “multi-planet” in order to see his children grow.

He said: “Something will happen to Earth eventually, it’s just a question of time. Eventually, the sun will expand and destroy all life on Earth, so we do need to move at some point, or at least be a multi-planet species. You have to ask the question: Do we want to be a space-flying civilisation and a multi-planet species or not? It’s a question of what percentage of resources should we devote to such an endeavour? I think if you say 1% of resources, that’s probably a reasonable amount. “Especially if I’m getting old, I’ll do it. Why not?

