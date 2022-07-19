Elon Musk wants nothing to do with his dad who had two children with his stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s father says his son was too busy to deal with him having a child with his own stepdaughter. Errol Musk, 76, claimed when he told the Tesla CEO about his first child with stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 34, in 2018, Elon said he couldn’t speak to him straight away.

Errol told The Sun his son said: “Okay, I got it, but l’m real busy right now. I’ll speak to you in due course.” It has been reported Elon was infuriated by the news and shared the opinions of his three sisters – who Errol admitted were creeped out by the relationship he had with their half-sister. He added to The Sun: “They still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

Errol told earlier this week he had a daughter with Jana in 2019, a year after they had their first child, Elliot Rush, now aged five.

Jana is the daughter of Errol’s second wife and he has raised her since she was four. Errol also refused to rule out having more children, declaring: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to.” The world’s richest man Elon, 51, also has a huge brood.

He is said to have quietly had twins with one of his top business executives in November, weeks before he welcomed a child via surrogate with 34-year-old singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher. Elon is reported to have had the twins with Shivon Zilis, 36, director of operations at his brain-machine interface firm Neuralink. It means the billionaire has nine known children with three different women after going through multiple divorces that included two splits from the same wife he married twice.