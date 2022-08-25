Eva Mendes embraces ‘messy’ home after having two kids

Eva Mendes has learnt to embrace a “messy” home since becoming a mum. The 48-year-old actress shares two daughters – Esmeralda, 7, and 6-year-old Amada – with her partner Ryan Gosling and she’s admitted it’s been a struggle to keep the house tidy with two young kids in the house, but Mendes tries not to let it bother her because it’s “impossible” to keep a home looking perfect.

She told People.com: “My house is not always clean. I open my closet and it’s messy and it’s okay! I have two children, so it’s impossible. “Having kids, you have to be okay with a mess. But the point is when my house is clean, I feel better. My mental wellness is literally connected to how clean my house is. I just don't like dirty – there's a difference for me.” Mendes has taken a step back from Hollywood in recent years to focus on being a mum and is taking on more business projects outside of acting.

Mendes said of her career: “It’s one of those things where it’s the same way I was when I was 23 going into the business becoming an actress. I stay open to things, and when an opportunity presents itself – or now I’m at the point where I can create opportunities – I just follow what I’m passionate about.” She added that her husband and kids now represent home to her, explaining: “Wherever they are, that’s just what it is.”

Mendes is currently playing Ken the new 'Barbie' movie with Margot Robbie and he recently admitted he chose the role for the sake of his children. He told Heat: "I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids."

