Father's Day gift ideas for the active dad

Dads are typically difficult to shop for, which is why they often get gifted with the same items every Father's Day. But, if your dad or partner enjoys exercising, there is a chance to switch things up – as there are plenty of gift options available.

What do you get an active dad for Father’s Day? If you need help deciding, we’ve listed five ideas below: Bluetooth headphones For someone active, this is quite advantageous. When wearing Bluetooth headphones, both of your hands are free at all times. There’s nothing quite like having a super workout while listening to some music: Dad will surely appreciate this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AV Luxury Group (@avluxurygroup) Fitness tracker/smartwatch With a fitness tracker or Smartwatch, dad can monitor his productivity by tracking a selection of helpful information. From the number of steps taken to the number of calories burnt.

Dumbbell water bottle A dumbbell water bottle works as a multi-purpose item. It will keep dad hydrated during his workout and he can use it for weight lifting too. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BECKYS SOUVENIRS (@beckys_souvenirs)

Training footwear For a good workout, you'll need a good pair of training sneakers. You’ll choose the type and brand based on dad’s preferences, as there are plenty of options available. Spend time together in the greater outdoors