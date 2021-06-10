Father’s Day gift ideas for the dad who has everything

Father’s Day can be the hardest holiday to shop for. While mothers seem to always need or want something, it's not the same story for my dad. You can’t buy your dad a coffee mug, socks or tie every year. If you're in the uncertain boat with your own dad, father figure, or partner, then you'll be happy to hear that there are options. Whatever your budget you’ll find something on this list Dad will love and appreciate.

Rioma Cominelli, the director of First Loyalty Plus, offers some thoughtful gift ideas that will guarantee to make your dad feel treasured this Father’s Day: 1. Send him on a trip If your pocket allows it, send him on a weekend away with your mother to a resort, or if he’s a golfer, consider sponsoring a golfing night away. The gift of a holiday is something he’ll remember for years. Type up a travel itinerary, print it and wrap it.

2. Movie night Send him to the movies with your mother and let him pick the movie. Dad’s picks usually get voted down, so send him to a blockbuster movie that you know he will enjoy, then add a cold drink and popcorn combo to give him the full movie experience. 3. Hunt for food

What’s his favourite food? Italian, Indian, a man-sized steak? Whether he loves sushi, ice cream or bunny chow, find out which restaurants are topping the list for his cuisine of choice and take him (and the rest of the family) on an adventure to try it out. 4. Pamper him This experience gift is more traditionally suggested for mothers but a lot of men love it too (but will seldom admit to it). Surprise dad with a gift voucher for a sports massage (if he’s active) or a “manly” pedicure. If dad is a bit frazzled, an hour of relaxation will help his built-up stress melt away. He may grumble about it under his breath but afterwards, he’ll thank you.