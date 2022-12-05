George Clooney shocked by his twins’ 'filthy' practical jokes

The Hollywood actor is dad to five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal, and he's opened up about their mischievous ways - revealing they both have a wicked sense of humour and regularly play naughty jokes on their dad.

Speaking to Etonline.com at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, he explained: "They have some jokes that they play, they're so filthy, I'm not even allowed to tell you."

Amal then chimed in saying: "Whose contribution do you think this is, in parenting?" while Clooney then blamed his partner, retorting: "My wife is filthy. Filthy!"

He added of their children: "We just totally raised nice kids who care about people and put other people ahead of themselves. It's the same thing we were both raised with, which was, 'To whom a lot is given, a lot is expected.' So we're going to expect a lot of our children."