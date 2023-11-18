Gift a mug this Christmas - it’s for a special cause

Cherè Botha School in Bellville, Cape Town, caters to the special educational needs of learners with Severe Intellectual Disability and Autism Spectrum Disorder. The school’s mission is to develop the learners potential through a purposeful activity-based intervention programme and to support the learners with special education needs through parental guidance from the broader community.

The gallery is aimed at fundraising for resources that will directly impact the lives of their learners. This includes, but is not limited to, wheelchairs. Many of their learners experience severe anxiety. Faced with an emergency situation (e.g., fire), learners are unable to move. Wheelchairs are needed for this reason, and currently, they do not have enough to meet this need.

The art in this gallery was created by the school’s learners (ages 5 years - 18 years) with guidance from their teachers. With your support, Cherè Botha can purchase more stationary and supplies to keep their little artists creating their masterpieces. The school is not selling the original art, as their learners are attached to their work.