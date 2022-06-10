Give that woman a prize! Jozi mom picks her battles, lets son go to school in her sneakers and beanie

Parents of toddlers can strongly relate to this. As parents, we’ve become accomplished experts on which battles to choose. Some are not worth getting upset over.

Case in point is one Joburg-based mom. Going by the Twitter handle, @mbalixo_, she was faced with a conundrum. Taking to social media, she shared the daily struggles folks have to go through, writing, “My son wanted to go to crèche in my running shoes and my beanie that I sleep in and you know what? I just left him like that.” Mbali accompanied the post with pictures of her munchkin wearing her much-too-big sneakers and beanie while getting ready for the school day ahead.

My son wanted to go to creche in my running shoes and my beanie that I sleep in 🙃 and you know what? I just left him like that. pic.twitter.com/KHpdDu1Xr5 — mbali. (@mbalixo_) June 7, 2022 Despite that, he looked really chaffed with himself.

Her relatable post gained 11.2K likes and 755 retweets, because honestly, we’ve all been there. Many tweeps were concerned about whether the shoes actually fit him, to which she responded responded “no”. And others saw the funny side to her decision instead of having to deal with a full-blown tantrum at the start of the day.

One person joked: “This is me. I let her walk out with a beanie in 30 degrees weather, carrying a door stopper. I love peace bandla.” Another also mentioned the fact that they find themselves in the same situation: “Sometimes my child wants to wear shoes that don't match, I just let him be, to save myself a headache.” Thankfully, Mbali explained everything to her son’s teacher and packed in an extra pair of shoes for him – in a size that fits.