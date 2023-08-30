Grandma killed the Tooth Fairy! Woman left furious after mother-in-law ruins Tooth Fairy fantasy for her daughter

Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are just a few of the mystical beings parents tell their kids tales about. Each of these usually entails little ones receiving gifts for being good.

In the case of the Tooth Fairy, it’s receiving money for losing a milk tooth. Of course, it’s the parents who do all the work but the kids don’t know that and that’s how most parents would like to keep it that way. Most kids figure it out by themselves as they grow up. This mom was hoping to keep it secret from her 10-year-old daughter for as long as possible.

Unfortunately for the mom, the fantasy wasn’t going to last, thanks to her mother-in-law. The mom, a Reddit user, took to the app to share how her mother-in-law ruined the Tooth Fairy fantasy for her daughter. “We are on vacation with my MIL (mother-in-law), sister-in-law and brother-in-law. My 10-year-old daughter is with us, and she's sharing a room with Grandma,” wrote the woman.

She continued by expressing how happy she is that she gets along with her mother-in-law saying: “I truly hit the lottery with this MIL. She’s the best.” “Today, my kiddo lost a tooth. When I finally got my MIL alone at the pool, I specifically told her that she would have to play tooth fairy tonight unless she wanted my husband to break into their room in the middle of the night. I also stressed that her granddaughter still believes,” she shared. That night at dinner her mother-in-law gave the little girl $10 (about R200) to give the live music act.

She then suddenly remembered that the money was meant for the Tooth Fairy. She then said out loud in front of the 10-year-old: “That was my last $10 bill. Does anyone have money for the tooth fairy?” “I was livid,” wrote the angry mother.

“I went quiet, shot daggers with my eyes at my husband, and my daughter got real quiet too. On our walk back to the hotel, my daughter asked me ‘So are we going to talk about why Grandma was asking for tooth fairy money at dinner?’” “I could kill her,” wrote the woman. “I worked SO hard to preserve her childlike innocence and she is one of the last remaining 10-year-olds who still believes. I am crushed,” she concluded.

She now wants to know from Reddit users if she’s the a**hole for being furious with her mother-in-law. “NTA - but pick the hill to die on carefully. It was wrong but by the sounds of it she's awesome in every other way. Maybe just have a convo and let it be,” advised one person.