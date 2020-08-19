Harry and William’s rift: Where did it all go wrong?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

During a recent interview on The Royal Beat, royal biographer Omid Scobie discussed the alleged lift between Prince Harry and Prince William. The co-author of new book “Finding Freedom” said that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior royals of the British royal family, there was not much attempt to make them stay. "If I’m being honest, I think that’s highlighted throughout the book,“ added Scobie. “The relationship between Meghan and Kate never really progressed that far, and I think that Meghan felt that there wasn’t much effort made on Kate’s side to look after her during some of the darker moments,” he said. The new royal biography uncovers the obstacles the Sussexes encountered, particularly Meghan as she navigated life as royal.

"I think where it really went wrong for Harry and Meghan with the Cambridges was the decision to go public with the roadmap to their new working model, the statements that weren’t discussed internally. That’s really what caused the most amount of hurt to William because he wears two hats - he’s not just a brother, he’s also a future king,“ revealed Scobie.

Because of this, Scobie said William felt it damaged the reputation of the family, and that it put family business out in the public domain when it should have been discussed privately.

“There’s a lot of hurt there that continues to this day. It’s why we saw such an awkward moment to that Commonwealth service,” he said.

At the time, the brothers had not spoken since the Sandringham Summit.

Harry now lives with Meghan and their son Archie in Santa Barbara.