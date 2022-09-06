Having kids has changed my career, says Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé suspects having kids has hurt his music career. The 46-year-old singer believes he would have been even more successful if he didn't have kids with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bublé, who has Noah, nine, Elias, six, Vida, four, and Cielo, two weeks, with Luisana, explained: "You can't do both successfully. Relatively, you can have success, but I think one always suffers. "It's funny, if you talk to my manager, he's a beautiful guy but he's managed a lot of big careers, he'd say flat out: 'If Bublé didn't get married and have those kids he'd be a bigger star, easily, truthfully.'" The “Haven't Met You Yet” hitmaker has made his family his priority.

But Bublé, who married Luisana in 2011, believes that it's cost him success in various countries. He told “That Gaby Roslin Podcast”: "Since I came to the UK to do that press it meant that on that trip I didn't go to Holland or Italy, I had to make the choice, 'Okay where will I spend the time,' and that probably wasn't great for Italy, wasn't great for the chart numbers in Italy, Holland could have been better, that's kind of what I mean. "My manager always says to me: 'It isn't tough to make the decisions kid, it's tough to live with the consequences of those decisions, so can you live with the consequences of that Mike?

Story continues below Advertisement