Holding nothing back, Prince Harry plans to focus on ’who he blames’ for Diana’s death in new memoir

I've been told by a well informed source that Harry's memoir will focus heavily on the death of his mother Princess Diana, and who he blames. It was a terrible tragedy but sad the man can't move on.

"I've been told by a well-informed source that Harry's memoir will focus heavily on the death of his mother Princess Diana, and who he blames,“ Levin said in a Twitter post.

In the early hours of August 31, 1997, the Princess of Wales died from the injuries she sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

While appearing on Apple TV+ documentary The Me You Can't See, Harry alludes to a similar event when he was younger, saying: “When I think about my mom, the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one over and over again: strapped in the car, seatbelt across, with my brother in the car as well, and my mother driving being chased by three, four, five mopeds, with paparazzi on, and then she was always unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection.

“One of the feelings that comes up with me always is the helplessness. Being a guy, but being too young to be able to help a woman 0150 in this case, your mother. And that happened every single day. Every single day until the day that she died.”