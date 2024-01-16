How to motivate your child to start school on a positive note

While the first day of school might be exciting for some children, it can be a very nerve-racking experience for others. Therefore, it’s up to us as parents to motivate and encourage our kids to ease their anxieties and start the year on a positive note.

By employing practical strategies and incorporating their interests, you can help make the first day of school a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Here are some tips on how you can motivate your child on the first day of school. Get them involved Create excitement by involving your child in the preparations.

Discuss and plan the back-to-school shopping list together. Allow your child to select their school supplies, backpack, and lunchbox. Address fears and concerns

Talk openly with your child about any worries they may have regarding school. Listen attentively and validate their feelings. Offer reassurance and emphasise that it's normal to feel anxious, but they're not alone. Celebrate achievements and set goals

Highlight your child’s previous accomplishments and commend their efforts to boost their confidence. Set realistic and achievable goals for the upcoming school year together. Emphasise personal growth rather than solely focusing on academic achievements.

Encourage friendships Talk positively about the potential friendships they may make during the school year. Teach your child how to engage in conversations, listen actively, and show kindness to others.

Pack a special surprise

Sneak in a handwritten note, an encouraging quote, or a small token of love to remind your child you're thinking of them during the day. Include their favourite healthy snacks or a special treat to make their lunch extra special. Organise a meet-up