Ice-T and wife Coco Austin trolled for sleeping in same bed with daughter Chanel, 7

Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin sleep in the same bed as their 7-year-old daughter Chanel. The ‘O G Original Gangster’ rapper, 65, who also has daughter LeTesha, 47, and son Tracy, 31, with his exes Adrienne Marrow and Darlene Ortiz respectively, said the sleeping arrangement is the result of him being connected to his young girl more than his two other kids.

He told the “That Moment with Daymond John” podcast about how he and his wife sleep with Chanel: “I am so much more connected to her than my other kids. The rapper, who married Austin, 44, in January 2002, confessed he was “distracted” by his career while raising his eldest children, saying: “I’m comfortable (now.) I’m in a cruise pattern. “I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us.”

Ice-T – real name Tracey Lauren Marrow – was 58 when he and Austin had Chanel, and the couple have repeatedly hit back at trolls who have criticised them for their parenting choices.

In 2019, Ice-T defended a photo of model Austin sleeping topless next to Chanel and their dog Alexus. He told one critic “women have nipples”, and tweeted: “May I ask what’s your problem? … Everybody have a Great Day. Make your haters sick.” Two years ago, Austin said Fshe was still breastfeeding a then-5- year old Chanel.