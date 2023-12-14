ICYMI: Joburg mom checks 11-year-old son’s WhatsApps messages to discover he’s ‘buying’ a Rolls-Royce

Catfishing can sometimes lead to disastrous consequences. We’ve seen the TV show and know it always ends in tears. In this case, however, this mercurial little boy got what he wanted, thanks to the kindness of a luxury car salesman.

In November, X user @Yollymthithala shared a screenshot of a mom’s Facebook post, asking other parents how many times they check their children’s WhatsApp messages. In the post, she said she just discovered that her son, 11, had been “in a deep conversation” with a Daytona sales executive in Melrose Arch about buying a Rolls-Royce. And it’s not just any Rolls-Royce, it’s a Phantom Billionaire edition - an “outstanding limited edition of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan”.

I love him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BFD5Has6rD — Yolly (@Yollymthithala) November 15, 2023 Little Kamogelo had managed to convince sales executive Grant Baben that he was in the market to purchase the luxury vehicle.

In the accompanying screenshots, Kamogelo and Baben messaged each other back and forth, with the 11-year-old even asking for a discount. inevitably, Baben invited him to the showroom to check out the car. What followed was every boy’s dream come true. Updating her followers, @Yollymthithala said, “Grant invited him to their showroom to view the phantom billionaire edition and also drove him around.”

A video showing Kamogelo in his element while being chauffeured around drew lots of applause for Baben, making the post go viral. An update. Grant invited him to their showroom to view the phantom billionaire edition and also drove him around🥺😂 https://t.co/VvMUlINyTn pic.twitter.com/fDrsCNqsix — Yolly (@Yollymthithala) December 3, 2023

“Grant has just added a brick of confidence to this young man. Dream chasing mode unlocked,” commented an online user. “Kids assured of success; he’s already in legit negotiations,” joked another. “Kamogelo is a champ, this is the level of dreaming that gets one to actually achieve. He has it in him,” noted founder of local sneaker brand Drip. “And he knows how big this is, I mean he could’ve done this at VW lol. So he knows exactly how not ordinary this is and he will do it.”