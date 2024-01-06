Judge denies Cher's bid to have son placed in conservatorship

Cher's bid to have her son placed in a conservatorship has been thrown out by a judge. The 77-year-old star recently filed for a conservatorship of Elijah, 47, because of his substance abuse problems, and her lawyers stressed the importance of the issue during a hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

Cher believes that the conservatorship was needed in order to help Elijah to manage the $120,000 (about R2.2-million) a year he gets from a trust fund set up for him by his dad Gregg Allman, who died in May 2017, aged 69. The pop icon expressed fears that her son could use the money to fund his drug habit. However, judge Jessica Uzcategui has rejected the application, insisting that Elijah had not been given enough notice of the court action.

Before the hearing, Elijah claimed that he didn't want Cher to interfere in his life. In a written statement, he said: "Like many people I have struggled with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible. "However, I am now under the care of Dr Howard Samuels and am attending AA meetings.

"I have dismissed my petition for dissolution of marriage and I am reconciling with my wife so that we can work on our relationship now that I have found a path to sobriety." Elijah - who attended the court in person - also insisted that he didn't want his mother to act as his conservator. He said: "Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator."

What's more, Elijah revealed that he's been "clean and sober" for a number of months.