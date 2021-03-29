Katie Price’s daughter needed therapy after traumatic hijacking ordeal in SA

Katie Price's daughter needed therapy after they were carjacked in South Africa. The 42-year-old star was filming her reality show with children Junior, 15, and 13-year-old Princess - who she has with ex-husband Peter Andre - in 2018 when they were stopped at gunpoint and she admitted the traumatic incident has meant her daughter is still uncomfortable being out when it gets dark. Katie explained: “Princess had therapy after that. She still doesn’t like nighttime … there is a lot that has gone on with that. “I can’t even tell you how traumatic it was. Katie recalled how she was sexually assaulted "in front of" her children and they were all in fear of their lives.

Speaking on 'Changes with Annie Macmanus', she said: “We were out in South Africa with the kids Junior and Princess with ITV. We had no security.

“Junior wanted a wee. We got out the car. And all I remember doing is saying… mum imagine if I jump down here.

“Next thing you know a car pulled up, six guys in it, out with their guns.

“They did things to me in front of my kids in the car. They had a gun to my head

“We thought we were going to die.”

Things got scarier when a friend they were with was knocked out and there was "blood everywhere".

Katie added: "I was holding the pillow up waiting to be shot to protect my children.”

And the 'Loose Women' star - who also has Harvey, 18, with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler - admitted she's still amazed they all survived the ordeal.

She said: “It made the news out there because no one didn’t understand why they didn’t kill us there.

“The police said it was because they took the keys to the vehicles they were going to dump everything there and then come back.

“But luckily a passer by managed to get down.

“People just drive past they are used to it out there. The police came and said, 'It is so unusual that they didn’t kill you.”