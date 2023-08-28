Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner demanding R3.4 million a month in child support

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is demanding $175K (about R3.4 million) a month in child support. The 69-year-old actor is currently paying $129,755 a month to Baumgartner, 49, to help with living expenses for their children Cayden 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, but she has filed legal documents asking to raise the amount to $175,057.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, this is "so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine's lifestyle".

She added that the higher amount "will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable". Baumgartner has also claimed that her updated demands are based on new information she has received about Costner’s earnings. She claims he made $11 million for season four of 'Yellowstone' and $10 million for season five, his final season.

She also alleges he is set to make $12 million for his upcoming 'Horizon' film, with a further $12 million for the sequel. Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Costner and Baumgartner are only speaking through lawyers, since Baumgartner filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage. A source told Us Weekly: “They are only speaking through intermediaries. Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore.

"Kevin is a chess player, and he will outplay Christine." Another source added: "Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity. He doesn’t want this to be a drawn-out [divorce.] "Kevin’s been to hell and back, but the feeling you get from people in his circle is that he’s finally coming out the other side. He’s throwing himself into his work and surrounding himself with people he can trust. Divorce sucks, but he’s toughing it out.