Khanyi Mbau sends shout out to daughter Khanz with adorable appreciation post

Khanyi Mbau is one proud mommy. Previously, the actress and singer seldom shared updates with her fans about daughter Khanukani. But that all appeared to change with the debut of her new reality show ’Mbau Reloaded, Always Rise’ on BET Africa. Affectionately known as Khanz, the 13-year-old is every inch the star, just like her mom. We love seeing the dynamics of their relationship unfold, something both mom and daughter are proud of. And just to show how proud she is of her baby, Mbau sent a shout out to Khanz with an appreciation post.

Posting a video of Khanz showing off her dance moves, Mbau wrote: “It’s nice watching Khanz Mbau grow.. follow her on IG @Mbau2."

By the looks of it, Khanz has taken to the limelight like a pro. But she’s made it very clear she’s not a celebrity.

It’s nice watching Khanz Mbau grow.. follow her on IG @Mbau2 pic.twitter.com/cN83PDBwE2 — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 28, 2020

During a previous episode of ’Mbau Reloaded, Always Rise’, she said “I’m just on the show, so let’s see where it goes”.

We doubt whether she has any say over her celebrity status. She’s already Instagram-famous with more than 113K followers.

Her Instagram posts give fans a behind-the-scenes look into her soft life, including the fabulous home she shares with her mom.

In the second episode of “Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise”, Mbau mentioned that she wanted to downgrade her home from the previous one, leaving many tweeps confused.

The all-white aesthetic is something most of us can only dream about, but for the queen of reinvention, it’s apparently a step down.

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, the “Red Room” star responded to a tweep who questioned her move with “Bro I downgraded my previous place was massive.”