Khloe Kardashian is 'ready to meet' Tristan Thompson’s other baby mama Maralee Nichols, but he’s not having it

Khloe Kardashian, the 38-year-old reality celeb, split from NBA star Tristan Thompson – with whom she has four-year-old daughter True and a four-month-old son they welcomed via surrogate – earlier this year after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Nichols, 31, in 2021. Kardashian reportedly believes that it is "important" for the half-siblings to be close. A source said: "Khloe knows first-hand how very important it is to have a close relationship with your siblings, and she would never want to deny her children this. For True and her son to get to know their other siblings, Khloe knows that she first has to get to know Maralee, as she already has a friendly repertoire with Jordan.

Story continues below Advertisement

“She has been putting this off and putting this off, but she is ready to meet Maralee and ready for her kids to meet their brother. She thinks that it would be wonderful for True and True’s baby brother to have a play date with Theo." The insider went on to allege that Thompson has been trying to stop any potential meeting between the pair. And although “The Kardashians” star, who tied the knot with Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting from him and embarking on an on/off relationship with Tristan, has "dropped the idea" for now, it is something she continues to consider.