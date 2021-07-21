Khloe Kardashian says parents are ’setting kids up for failure’ if they don’t teach them about race

Khloe Kardashian says parents are “setting their kids up for failure” if they don’t teach them about race. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has three-year-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and has said she’s “always learning” and doing “the best [she] can do” when it comes to making sure her daughter understands her racial background and her privileged upbringing.

And Khloe believes all parents should be educating their kids about “all types of life” no matter where they come from. Speaking on the ‘Role Model’ podcast, she said: I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I’m obviously not a woman of colour. “I want her to be exposed to as much inclusion but variety as possible. I don’t want her living in a bubble. Because we do have this very privileged life, I want her to know all types of life, all types of living and be very aware of that.

“I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race. Or they think, ‘Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.’ Of course, you do! You’re only setting them up for failure if you don’t talk about race and things they’re going to endure when they’re in, quote, ‘the real world’.” Khloe, 37, also insisted she wants her daughter to be “surrounded by love” as she grows up, as well as being “very aware” of her own racial background. She added: “I have to educate her as best I can with still educating myself at the same time.

“I know it’s a never-ending journey being a mother. It’s not just when they’re 18 that you forget about them - you really think that as a kid, but you’re always their mom. I need to let True make her own mistakes. That’s how she’s going to learn.” The Good American founder ultimately wants her daughter to “lead an honest life”. She said: “I think a good reputation is more valuable than anything else in the world.