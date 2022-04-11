Khloe Kardashian throws daughter True a kitten and squishmallow themed birthday party

Khloe Kardashian celebrated True's fourth birthday with a kitten-themed party. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, who shares daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, celebrated the occasion two days early on Sunday.

The Good America founder took to social media where she shared multiple snaps of the birthday party via Instagram stories. In the video, True can be seen receiving a gift from her uncle, Rob Kardashian, which includes a mix bag of pink, purple, green and blue M&M’s personalised with her face on every single one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1D&Kardashian/Jenner kids (@cutestfamouskids) Khloe, 37 said: "It’s happening! True, look what Uncle Bob got you. What do you say to Uncle Bob?" In a second video, Khloe is then seen following her daughter around a swimming pool that’s been decorated with balloons and pink inflatable slides as well as Squishmallow boards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloe Kardashian News (@khloesnapchats) The party was complete with a three-tier cake that was iced with several kittens, rainbows, a moon and multi-coloured stars.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also attended the party with daughter Stormi Webster, who was seen playing with her cousin and Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian, in a giant pink Sqiushmallow pit before they danced with a performer dressed up in a cat-costume.

