Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have had the "birds and the bees" talk with their five-year-old daughter Lincoln. The couple appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday where they revealed their little girl - who is sister to four-year-old Delta - asked them how babies are born recently.

The couple revealed that Lincoln grew "bored" after her parents attempted to explain the functions of the reproductive system to her.

Dax said: "We didn't like, 'Oh crap, got to get around to that talk.'"

Kristen added: "She said, 'Well, where do babies come from?' And we were both like, 'OK.'"

The father-of-two continued: "We went through the anatomy. Penis, vagina, ovum, sperm. We were laying it all out."

Dax said: "But when it got to the actual nuts and bolts of the operation..."

Kristen then interrupted her husband, concluding: "We bored her to death."

The 38-year-old actress makes sure to keep her young daughters informed on all aspects of life.

The "Frozen" star revealed last year that she warns her girls against some of the wrong messages she believes "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" gives out to young children.

Kristen - who voiced Princess Anna of Arendelle in the Disney movie - reads the fairytale to her two daughters often but Kristen makes sure to explain the problems she has with the story about a jealous queen who gets a stranger to give Disney Princess Snow White a poisoned apple so she falls asleep and can only be woken by a kiss from a prince.

When she's finished reading, Kristen always drums into them that they should never speak to or take food from a stranger or kiss anyone without asking them whilst they are asleep.

She said: "Every time we close "Snow White," I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'.

"I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Ok, I'm doing something right'."

She continued: "Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can not kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

Kristen followed in the footsteps of British actress Keira Knightley in airing her views on the impact some of the Disney stories can have on their kids.

The "Love Actually" star banned her three-year-old daughter Edie - whom she has with husband James Righton - from watching Disney princess movies altogether, because of the negative stereotypes toward women.