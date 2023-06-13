Last-minute gift guide for Father's Day

Father’s Day is around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gift. Whether he’s a sports fan, a DIY enthusiast or a foodie, there’s something out there that will make his day special, especially if you are trying to stay away from the usual socks and ties.

A weekend away at Badensfontein Glamping, Montagu: Nestled in a secluded natural destination just 7km away from the quaint Karoo town of Montagu, Badensfontein Glamping offers a serene retreat amid striking scenery that makes for the perfect escape from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. The Luxury Safari Tent at Badensfontein Glamping offers complete luxury in every sense of the word. From the electric sockets to the kettle, induction plate, microwave, and toaster, everything has been thoughtfully provided to make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. All of this can be enjoyed for as little as R1250 per night, making it an affordable weekend getaway that your father is sure to love.

The Braai Basket from The Baskiti Co: For the dad who loves to grill, a set of high-quality grilling accessories is a must-have. From spatulas and tongs to meat thermometers and smoker boxes, there are plenty of options to choose from. Easily showcase your Braai Tongs while keeping them accessible with this exceptional and aesthetically pleasing Braai Basket — designed to perfectly hook onto their handcrafted J Hooks in either raw or varnished options. Retails for R350, excluding delivery.

Braai Tongs, Picture supplied Black Mini Wave Mirror from Mooi Mirrors: The Mini Wave mirror from Mooi Mirrors is 41cm x 61cm in size, offering a stylish way to add reflection and design to any room in your home. Hand crafted in Cape Town, its unique design combines function and aesthetics to provide a beautiful addition to any space. Available in an array of vibrant colours. Retails for R550, excluding delivery.

Mini Wave mirror. Picture supplied. The Calming Cleanser by Terres D’Afrique: Terres d’Afrique’s foaming cleanser combines the cleansing properties of moringa oil with the soothing effects of rooibos and Aloe ferox. Suitable for all skin types, particularly dehydrated and sensitive skin. From R898. Terres d’Afrique’s foaming cleanser. Picture supplied Tickets to Alice in Wonderland at the Canal Walk Children’s Theatre

Dad will certainly enjoy some quality time with his family at the Alice in Wonderland Theatre Production from 24 June. Tickets are available online from R110 per person. Kids under 2 are Free, and R5 from each ticket sale is donated to CHOC - Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa. Sloom Heigh-Adjustable Pillow Premium memory foam chips allow you to personalise your sleep position by adjusting to the preferred height. The luxurious zipped cover protects the pillow and provides soft comfort and retails for R650,00.