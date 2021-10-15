Like father, like son? Little environmental activist Prince George was 'annoyed' to discover littering

The 39-year-old royal has revealed he recently had to explain to his eldest son, eight, that some people drop their litter on the ground instead of putting it in the bin, and the news left the youngster fuming.

William said: "George at school recently has been doing litter picking, and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused.

“[He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again.

"And I think that for him, he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?' "