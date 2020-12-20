LOOK: Bokang Montjane’s latest kiddies’ range shines spotlight on Black Girl Magic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Former Miss South Africa, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has recently unveiled her latest kiddies’ clothing collection with a powerful message for an African child. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Montjane-Tshabalala reflected on her own childhood Christmas memories as she showcased her Christmas range from her clothing label Princess Bokang. “I remember as a little girl Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day outfits were so important. “They would arrive a month in advance and when my mom wasn’t around I would fit them a million times just to make sure they still fit ... so this year for my Christmas range I wanted little girls to feel good and what better way than to see them in our Princess Bokang December range,” shared Montjane-Tshabalala. “This is not just a clothing range, this is a powerful statement to our children that Black is Beautiful. Black is Enough. Black is Magic and Black is Worthy!

“This is my contribution to creating a world where African children can be confident, love themselves and believe in the power of their dreams ... Let’s dress our children in clothes that have characters that look like them!”

The former beauty queen collaborated with her soccer star husband, Siphiwe Tshabalala, on the African superhero and princess-inspired children's clothing line which the couple decided to name “Princess Bokang” and “Super Shabba”.

Proudly African Montjane-Tshabalala later released her own line of dolls.

Taking to social media, Montjane-Tshabalala wrote: “It’s important for our little girls to play with dolls that look like them! Representation Matters.”

She recently launched her own children’s book titled Princess Bokang, The Princess of Africa.

During the hard lockdown, when schools were closed, Montjane-Tshabalala joined a string of local celebs and influencers who took part in reading books to children as part of the digital school being conducted by Africa Teen Geeks.

The initiative was part of the literacy programme in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and other partners during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.