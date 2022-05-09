LOOK: Doting mom Princess Charlene keeps her twins close as she returns to public life

Princess Charlene of Monaco appeared happy and relaxed while making a public appearance at the Sainte Dévote Rugby Tournament with her twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, and husband Prince Albert. This marks her second public outing since returning to the principality last November after a stint in Switzerland to receive treatment for fatigue and exhaustion.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 44-year-old Zimbabwean-born royal was pictured holding her children close, and even shared a tender moment with Princess Gabriella who sat on her lap for the duration of the tournament. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene)

Charlene previously spent several months in South Africa where she was treated for an ear and throat infection. Her absence from Monaco was a widely debated issue, with speculation of an impending divorce not too far behind. Royal insiders and sources close to the palace did not buy the princess’s narrative that a prolonged struggle with an ear and sinus infection kept her in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the Daily Mail, friends told Page Six that the mother-of-two “almost died” while she was in her home country, while her husband spoke out to say she is suffering from “exhaustion, both emotional and physical”. The South African ex-swimmer, who married Prince Albert in 2011, was admitted to a private Swiss clinic for treatment for “extreme fatigue” in late November.

Story continues below Advertisment

“She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life,” Albert told People magazine. The princess’s recovery now seems to be going well as she takes to her royal duties.