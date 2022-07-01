LOOK: Gugu Gumede celebrates 4 months of motherhood

Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede is back from maternity leave, and looks stunning. The new mother who gave birth to a baby girl on February 23 this year is celebrating her little one’s growth, and we love to see it.

Taking to Instagram, she shared with her 1.2 million followers a picture of herself holding her daughter with the caption: “I was made to love you 💕aunties and uncles, our little one is now 4 months old! very soon, we will be marrying her off.” A month after the baby girl was born, she shared a short video showcasing her pregnancy journey up until birth. “23.02.22. Exactly a month ago, my life became the greatest testimony.

My daughter, may the heavens pave a way for your greatness, and may they always go to war on your behalf. You are so dearly loved! Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother,” she wrote. Having this baby means so much to her as it was her later mother’s prayer for her to become a mother. “My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you; even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is currently holding you in the spiritual,” she wrote during her pregnancy.

Zanele Gumede, Gugu’s mother, passed away in September last year. “My mother was a giant. A king. She came from nothing and had the task of breaking many generational curses; blessing many family members in between. “Today, we are at peace knowing that she rests with the knowledge that she was loved and appreciated immensely. Thank you so much to everyone that has extended a hand during this incredibly difficult time,” she said at the time.