LOOK: Harry and Meghan mark Archie’s birthday by buying 200 caps

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their son's birthday by buying 200 caps.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan celebrated Archie turning two last week by making a generous contribution to New Zealand social enterprise Make Give Live.

The organisation works on a buy one, give one model, and so a total of 400 pieces of headwear will be distributed to families in need next winter.

Make Give Live revealed on Instagram: "Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ. @igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts.

"It also meant a lot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn't they do an incredible job!? Happy Birthday Archie.(sic)"

This isn't the first occasion Harry and Meghan - who is pregnant with the couple's second child - have marked with a donation to the social enterprise.

At Christmas, they paid for 100 hats so 200 could be sent out to Kiwis in need.

Last year, the couple shared a photo of Archie wearing the label's Cocobear hat while being held by his dad in Canada, which had been given as a gift to the couple on an official visit to Australia and New Zealand when the duchess was pregnant.

The picture of Archie, who was seven months old at the time, lead to Make Give Live being inundated with "multiple orders a second" from around the world.

