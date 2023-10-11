Man sells his mother’s ashes for R560 on Facebook Marketplace

When a person dies and their body is cremated, it’s up to those left behind to decide what to do with the ashes. While some people, before they die, actually dictate what they want to have done with their ashes, many simply leave it up to their loved ones.

Who would have ever thought that selling a person’s ashes would be a good idea? It’s a bit creepy if you ask me. Having said that, someone actually did!

This was discovered by TikTok user Mark (@epicconfections) when he came across a Facebook Marketplace ad. He took to the popular video app to share his bizarre finding. The ad stated: “My mom’s 2 Oz of ash and bone per vial. $30 plus shipping from AL. Includes copy of cremation certificate. Edit: Backstory is sold separately for $5. I’m not revealing the trauma for free.”

While the fact that there’s a person selling his mother’s ashes is strange, Mark was more interested in what the back story was. “Can someone please pay this person $5. We need to know why he or she is selling their mother’s ashes on Marketplace,” he said. Mark added that if he sold his mom’s ashes, she would come back from the dead and smack him upside the head.

The post caught the attention of another TikToker “Lauren the Mortician” - Lauren Eliza - who was more than happy to buy the ashes. She responded to Mark’s post, saying: “Where’s the listing. Send me the listing. I want to buy, and want to pay the extra $5 for the back story too.” That’s exactly what she did.

When the package arrived, Lauren posted a video of her opening it. The vial was placed in a thick hollowed-out book. She captioned the video: “Grandma has arrived.”

@lovee.miss.lauren #laurenthemortician #wejustgotaletter ♬ Quirky - Oleg Kirilkov #duet with @Lauren the Mortician Grandma has arrived ✨ #Stitch While Lauren did buy the back story, it was Mark who got the full story from the man who sold the ashes. The man named Chris Brown told Mark during an interview that he did not have a very good relationship with his mother. It involved emotional and physical abuse.