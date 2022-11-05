National Children's Day: How to help kids deal with strong emotions

Children need attentive caregivers who are receptive to their holistic needs at all stages of development if they are to thrive. November 5 has been designated National Children's Day, with the goal of advancing and realising children's rights. The director of education and outreach at Sesame Workshop International in South Africa, Mari Payne, considered the welfare of kids and how they handle difficult emotions.

Payne examines how parents and other caregivers affect children's mental health and what can be done to assist them deal with their strong emotions. According to Payne, caregivers have a substantial influence on children's health and well-being, and they actively contribute to the social context in which children grow. Children need attentive caregivers who are receptive to their holistic needs at all stages of development if they are to thrive.

First and foremost, parents must be able to spot the telltale indicators of strong emotions in kids. A huge sensation is a potent emotion that we experience physically but find difficult to express. Physically, kids could have chest pain, headaches, shortness of breath, or sweaty hands. In terms of behaviour, kids can start having nightmares, have difficulties falling asleep, or start eating differently. Parents may note that the youngster is more demanding of attention, clingy, and cranky.

They might worry about family members, ask certain questions frequently, and refrain from engaging in particular behaviours or conversations. Children that are mentally ill may also argue, fight more frequently, or even intentionally break things. Payne argues that in order to support kids who are experiencing these intense emotions, we occasionally need extra assistance from kind adults. "Caregivers should not repress children's concerns regarding a loss or painful experience, but rather offer straightforward, sympathetic replies," she says.

Saying "don't worry" is frequently a natural reaction. Instead, plenty of opportunities should be provided for kids to voice and discuss their worries in a secure environment. Note a few fundamental steps, suggests Payne. 1. Assist your youngster in naming and validating their emotions.

2. Provide comfort and use soothing language 3. Assist your kid in controlling their strong emotions. 4. Limit strong emotions going forward

She emphasises that Covid-19 was a severe shock to family wellbeing and had a substantial impact on already fragile households. These several layers of connections and surroundings interact with one another, ultimately affecting how kids grow and develop resilience. It's crucial to recognise and address a child's "huge feeling", but parents and caregivers must also realise that they cannot pour from an empty cup. "In order to be able to care for your children, you must look after yourself. Take a step back, make yourself a cup of tea, and then re-engage your child if you need a moment to collect yourself.

“You can refuel so you can be your best as a parent by taking even a short amount of "you time." Inside and out, stress damages a person,“ according to her. When parents are overburdened, Payne offers the following advice: Sleep: Try to follow your child's lead when they lay down to sleep.

Spend ten minutes relaxing. Take long, deep breaths as you bathe your child, then dip your hands in the warm water and give them a quick massage. Place a journal next to your bed. Remember something your child did that day that you found amusing, kind, or unexpected before you go to sleep. Record the memory so you can read it later in your memory diary if you're feeling low. Fill your cup: Find a comfortable place to sit and get a great big glass of water. Tell your youngster, "While I drink this glass of water, I'm just going to sit and (read, ponder, or breathe)."