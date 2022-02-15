No child’s play as Roblox struggles to deal with its sex problem

Global online gaming platform Roblox has risen to being one of the most played games by children between the ages of nine and 12. It’s become a virtual space where millions of people gather together every day in user-generated 3D worlds. It’s no wonder kids are flocking to its platform.

But there’s one chink in one's armour. Players are allowed to build games using the developer tools. And it’s because of this that many have found a way to beat the system by generating a space called “condos.” According to the BBC, condos are spaces where people can talk about sex - and where their avatars can have virtual sex. In this case, Roblox rules do not apply.

The problem with condo games is that they are only live for less than an hour; the reason being that they are discovered and taken down. "We know there is an extremely small subset of users who deliberately try to break the rules," a spokesperson told the BBC. "We conduct a safety review of every single image, video, and audio file uploaded to Roblox, using a combination of human and machine detection," added the spokesperson.

In the meantime, Roblox has developed Parental Control tools "that can be used to restrict who children interact with and which experiences they can access".

So what can parents do to keep their kids from becoming prey to online predators? Richard Frost, head of Network and Endpoint Security: Vox, has a few simple tips: Parents can moderate airtime and restrict access between certain hours

For example, no device time if they’re meant to be studying or sleeping, and move the family devices to common areas where you can keep an eye on their browsing habits. You should educate your kids on the dangers of adding, accepting or meeting strangers online (again, even when gaming) Remember that it’s easy to change your identity and pretend to be someone else, which is what many people do to gain the trust of their victims.

Warn your little ones about the dangers of meeting anyone they don’t know and enforce strict rules around keeping you informed of their whereabouts at all times. Set Internet guidelines and disable location services via your apps Keep an eye out for behavioural changes, including sudden secrecy, unexplained gifts or increased alone time.