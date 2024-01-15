No Grade 8 placement for your child? Don’t stress, these are your options

Getting your child placed for the new school year can be an anxiety-inducing task. And the challenge of overcrowded government schools is another headache, resulting in many applications being rejected, particularly for Grade 8.

“While we understand the challenges schools and provinces, in particular the Western Cape and Gauteng, face with overwhelming student numbers, parents are not entirely powerless,” said Chris van Niekerk, managing director of Abbotts College. Van Niekerk did, however, add that while this problem might seem insurmountable to parents, there are other options available which should not be dismissed because of perceptions about, for instance, affordability or logistical concerns. These options include:

Private schools Private schools with a reputation for quality education and smaller class sizes can provide a more personalised learning experience. The idea of “private school” is often dismissed out of hand because of perceptions about affordability.

However, before eliminating this option, parents should contact potential schools and at least enquire whether it would not be within their means to send their child to a private institution. Homeschooling Some parents explore the option of homeschooling, ensuring direct involvement in their child's education and tailoring the curriculum to individual needs.

There has been an explosion in homeschooling in recent years, with countless resources available to parents who opt for this route.

Online schooling Exploring online education platforms can be a viable alternative, especially in today's digital age, offering flexibility and personalised learning. It is important to establish the credentials of an online school before signing up with one, but schools such as, for instance, Evolve Online School, has an excellent reputation both for academic excellence as well as non-academic and holistic development of pupils.