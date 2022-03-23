Parents rally behind principal who was fired for reading ’inappropriate’ book to Grade 2 learners

Many schools around the world have their prescribed learning materials, and sometimes teachers may take the initiative and deviate from the plan. A Mississippi assistant principal did just this, and unfortunately, lost his teaching job because of it.

Story continues below Advertisment

Speaking to USA Today, Toby Price, former assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in Mississippi, said he decided to read a book to his learners via Zoom when a guest reader didn't show up earlier this month. He chose one of his favourites, ’I Need a New Butt!’ by Dawn McMillan. The popular book is about a young boy who suddenly notices a big problem - his butt has a huge crack. So he sets off to find a new one.

According to Price, he was placed on administrative leave and then fired two days after reading the book to 240 Grade 2 learners. "As far as the book goes, they are second graders," Price told USA Today. "You gotta get them hooked with the fun and silly books, and that was a great one to choose." Care.com reported that a copy of his termination letter was posted on PEN America, an NPO that advocates for freedom of expression.

Story continues below Advertisment

The letter stated that Price’s book choice contained “inappropriate words” and his decision to read the book “showed a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment.” After losing his job, Price shared the bad news with Twitter followers, prompting an outpouring of support from fellow educators and parents.

Story continues below Advertisment

Are you there @Oprah ? It’s me Toby. Lost my job yesterday bc I read a book to kids. I’m scared, nervous, embarrassed and sad. I have faith that all will be well. Thanks for listening. pic.twitter.com/a1Pgci2Kil — Toby Price (@jedipadmaster) March 4, 2022 This is absolutely ridiculous! I know many of you on here know @jedipadmaster and know what an amazing admin he is! I’m not sure what can be done about this, but I hope the district realizes it has made a huge mistake! pic.twitter.com/YKeTA67nX0 — Kory Graham (@korytellers) March 4, 2022 Price has since started a GoFundMe page and will be using a portion of the funds to pay for the cost of a lawyer to fight to get his job back.