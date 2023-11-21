Pax Thien called dad Brad Pitt a ‘world-class a**hole’ in explosive rant

Brad Pitt has reportedly been branded a “world-class a**hole” by his adopted son. The ‘Fight Club’ actor, 59, who has three biological and three adoptive children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 48, is said to have been blasted by his boy Pax Thien in a private Instagram account exchange with his friends, which also claims Pitt made his children “tremble in fear”.

Pax reportedly said in the explosive rant posted to mark Father’s Day in 2020 when he was 16 – and which has only now been revealed by DailyMail.com: “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.” Pax was adopted by Jolie in Vietnam in 2007, and alongside his rant he posted a photo of Pitt collecting an Oscar, and added: “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday. “So Happy Father's Day, you f****** awful human being!!!”

An insider told the MailOnline about the post: “It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents. He keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual.” Pitt has biological children Shiloh Nouvel, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt with Jolie, as well as adopted kids Maddox Chivan, 22, Zahara Marley, 18, and Pax, who is now 19. The emergence of the teen’s explosive outburst could deepen the rift between Pitt and Jolie – who told Vogue in 2021 that she had left Pitt for the “wellbeing” of her family.

She filed for divorce from the star in 2016, two years after they married and days after reports of a clash between Pitt and Pax’s older brother Maddox on a private jet. There were allegations Pitt had been drinking and the alleged row sparked a probe by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.