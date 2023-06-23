Prince Harry wanted to interview Vladimir Putin about his childhood as part of podcast deal

It was revealed last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's $20-million deal with Spotify had been terminated , with former actress Meghan's 'Archetypes' series the only content they produced for the streaming service, and it has now been reported that Harry came up with various ideas for his own shows, but none came to fruition.

Sources told Bloomberg Harry spoke to "multiple" producers and production houses about his ideas, including one about childhood trauma which would see the prince interview a string of guests, including the Russian president, the former US leader, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, about their early years and how they shaped them into the adults they are today.

According to the insiders, the prince also suggested a show centred on fatherhood, and another which would have looked at different major societal conversations in each episode, and he hoped to invite Pope Francis on the podcast to discuss religion.

After it emerged the duke and duchess had parted ways with Spotify, the company's head of international sports content, Bill Simmons, branded the couple "f****** grifters".