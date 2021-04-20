Prince Harry wrote ’deeply personal’ note to Prince Charles explaining why he left family

Prince Harry reportedly wrote a “deeply personal” note to his father, Prince Charles, before Prince Philip’s funeral. The 36-year-old royal returned to the UK for the funeral of his grandfather – who passed away aged 99 on April 9 – after moving to California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their 23-month-old son Archie following their decision to step down as senior royals last year. And whilst back in the UK, it has been reported Harry wrote a letter to his father to fully explain his reasons for leaving, especially after he and Meghan gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey last month in which Harry admitted he had barely spoken to his father since the heir to the throned “stopped taking” his calls. Sources close to the Duke of Sussex have told the Daily Mirror newspaper that Harry "outlined his reasons for leaving" in his letter to Charles, and promised to "respect the institution". The insider added: “Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone.

“He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped.

“There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

“The feeling inside the camp was that it wasn’t the time nor the place to go over things, especially at such an emotional time for everybody involved.”

The news comes after Harry and his older brother, Prince William, shared a private chat as they walked together following Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

The siblings hadn’t seen each other in person for several months after Harry moved to the US with Meghan – who is currently expecting the pair’s second child – but seemed to put rumours of a rift to bed when they were spotted chatting as they walked up Chapel Hill in the grounds of Windsor Castle, accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge.